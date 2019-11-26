Scottie Lindsey: Inactive again Monday
Lindsey did not play in Monday's win against Grand Rapids.
Lindsey has only played in the team's Nov. 5 preseason game this season, where he recorded three points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist over 12 minutes. His lack of usage in the regular season is unlikely to change unless injuries would occur within the starting lineup.
