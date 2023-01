Lindsey collected 18 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes Wednesday against the Mad Ants.

Lindsey didn't have his shooting touch in this one, but he wasn't afraid to fire from beyond the arc. Even so, he managed to put up 18 points, which marks his best scoring performance through 10 regular-season matchups.