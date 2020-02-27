Scottie Lindsey: Logs seven points off bench

Lindsey had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 12 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Lindsey's production has been inconsistent this season, but he hasn't seen enough minutes to generate much meaningful output over the past four games. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.