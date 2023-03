Lindsey tallied 21 points (8-21 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes Friday against the Herd.

Lindsey was one of two members of his team to reach the 20-point threshold, and he did so by scoring 15 of his 21 points from deep. He's now put up 20-plus points in three of his last five matchups, though he's struggled to consistently produce at this level so far this year.