Lindsey (ankle) finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes Monday against South Bay.

Lindsey missed his team's last matchup Sunday against Raptors 905 due to an ankle injury, but he gained clearance to play in Monday's game. He's now been held to single digits in the scoring department in two straight contests, and he's also seen his workload drop to 14 minutes in each of these games.