Lindsey tallied 31 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes Sunday against Ontario.

Lindsey was locked in on the offensive end in this one, converting on 80.0 percent of his tries from the field and 75.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Sunday's performance marks a new season high in the scoring column for the 26-year-old.