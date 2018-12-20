Scottie Lindsey: Released from Grand Rapids

Lindsey (knee) was released from Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Peter Wallner of Michigan Live reports.

Joe Kilgore will take place on the Drive's active roster with Lindsey sidelined for an extended time, but it's worth pointing out that his rights will remain with the team if he goes unclaimed on waivers. While Wallner noted Lindsey's injury was "season-ending", it's unclear when he'll actually be able to return to the court.