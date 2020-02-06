Scottie Lindsey: Scores 10 in start
Lindsey had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and two rebounds over 26 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Lindsey had primarily appeared off the bench this season, but he entered the starting five Tuesday and managed to make the most of his limited shot selection. It's unclear whether Tuesday's usage means that he'll serve as a starter more frequently going forward. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...