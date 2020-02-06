Scottie Lindsey: Scores 10 in start

Lindsey had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and two rebounds over 26 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Lindsey had primarily appeared off the bench this season, but he entered the starting five Tuesday and managed to make the most of his limited shot selection. It's unclear whether Tuesday's usage means that he'll serve as a starter more frequently going forward. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.