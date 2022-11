Lindsey tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists in 17 minutes Sunday against Westchester.

Lindsey made the most of his shooting opportunities, though foul trouble likely limited his playing time by a few minutes, as he finished the contest with five personal fouls. He's scored 11 points in each of his first two games of the 2022-23 season, though he looked more looked in Sunday on the offensive end after going 5-for-14 from the field Friday against Westchester.