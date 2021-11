Lindsey totaled 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes for Windy City in a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Lindsey has had a quiet start to his first campaign with the G League Bulls, averaging 10.0 points on 25.9 percent shooting from the field through three contests. He played overseas with SL Benfica in the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol last season, posting per-game averages of 8.3 points , 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals over nine games.