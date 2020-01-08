Scottie Lindsey: Scores 20 off bench

Lindsey had 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 33 minutes in Monday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Lindsey scored 20 points for the first time this season as he played in a season-high 33 minutes Monday. The 23-year-old has had an inconsistent role for the BayHawks this season, averaging 8.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.