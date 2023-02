Lindsey had 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 22 minutes Wednesday against Raptors 905.

Lindsey was one of three Maine bench players to finish in double digits, and he did so by scoring six of his 13 points from deep. He also turned in a solid performance on the boards by snagging four of his five rebounds on the defensive end.