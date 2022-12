Lindsey had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes Sunday against College Park.

Lindsey finished in double digits for his third straight game and managed to put together an efficient shooting line. He continues to see just north of 20 minutes per contest, averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.1 minutes (12 games).