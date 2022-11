Lindsey collected 32 points (11-18 FG, 7-10 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Lindsey put on an impressive display in only 20 minutes of action, as he lead his team in scoring. Sunday marked his first 30-point game of the season and his best shooting day from beyond the arc, where he scored 21 of his 32 points.