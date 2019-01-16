Hopson (ankle) did not play Tuesday in the loss to the Vipers.

Hopson joined two other Blue regulars on the bench Tuesday, marking the forward's 12th absence of the season. While part of that was because of obligations to Team USA, the 29-year-old hasn't exactly been a beacon of consistency when it comes to the playing time. When he's on the court he's been productive, averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists despite averaging under 30 minutes per contest.