Scotty Hopson: Hits three of seven threes
Hopson registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 G League win over the Hustle.
Hopson posted his best game to date for the Blue, scoring 22 points on 60.0 percent shooting. Across three starts, the 30-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 31.0 minutes. He's given the Blue some much needed scoring, and his performances have fueled three straight wins, with the latest perhaps the most impressive, as it came against one of the G League's best teams in the Hustle.
