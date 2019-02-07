Scotty Hopson: Nearly perfect from field
Hopson finished Tuesday's loss to the Wolves with 24 points (11-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Hopson was nearly perfect from the field, missing only one three-point attempt despite the blowout nature of the loss. The guard has battled injuries throughout much of the season but appears to be rounding into form, playing the most minutes of any Blue player Tuesday.
