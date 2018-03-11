The Mavericks chose not to extend a second 10-day contract to Hopson, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hopson will be replaced on the Dallas roster by forward Jameel Warney, who the club signed from its G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, on Sunday. In his first NBA action since the 2013-14 season, Hopson appeared in one game for Dallas, providing a point and an assist over eight minutes.