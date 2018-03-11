Scotty Hopson: Not re-signed by Dallas
The Mavericks chose not to extend a second 10-day contract to Hopson, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hopson will be replaced on the Dallas roster by forward Jameel Warney, who the club signed from its G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, on Sunday. In his first NBA action since the 2013-14 season, Hopson appeared in one game for Dallas, providing a point and an assist over eight minutes.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...