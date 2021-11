Hopson had two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three turnovers across 19 minutes in Friday's 84-75 defeat against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Hopson has been having a rough time so far this season, averaging three points per game and shooting .250 from the field. That's a significant drop off from 2019-20 (18.50 points per game, .592 shooting in six games) and 2018-19 (16.6 points per game, .530 shooting in 35 games).