Hopson (back) scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with five assists, two rebounds and two steals in Sunday's 103-102 win over Salt Lake City.

Hopson wasn't out for long, but given the combo guard only played 14 minutes, it's possible the Blue might take it easy with their 29-year-old bench player with the conclusion of the 2018-19 season soon in hand.