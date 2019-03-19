Scotty Hopson: Returns following back injury
Hopson (back) scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with five assists, two rebounds and two steals in Sunday's 103-102 win over Salt Lake City.
Hopson wasn't out for long, but given the combo guard only played 14 minutes, it's possible the Blue might take it easy with their 29-year-old bench player with the conclusion of the 2018-19 season soon in hand.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.