Scotty Hopson: Returns to health
Hopson (ankle) scored eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and totaled a rebound along with two assists in 22 minutes Sunday against Santa Cruz.
Hopson had been slowed by an ankle issue, but he's once again at full strength and shot 50.0 percent from the field off the bench in a 113-103 loss. The 6-7 guard has started 14 of the 18 games he's played in so far this season, averaging 17.3 points4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across that stretch.
