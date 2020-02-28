Scotty Hopson: Scores 16 in debut
Hopson finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-115 G League win over Northern Arizona Suns.
Hopson was playing professionally in New Zealand before making the move back to the G League. He drew a start in his first game while Abdul Gaddy deals with a lower body injury. Hopson performed well, putting up 16 points over 28 minutes. After one game, it's difficult to project how his role will develop, though his appearance in the starting lineup serves as a positive sign for his potential the rest of the season.
