Scotty Hopson: Scores game-high 27 points
Hopson scored 27 points and tallied seven rebounds in Friday's win over the South Bay Lakers.
Hopson put together an efficient game, scoring 27 points on 12-of-20 from the field. He'll have an opportunity to build on those numbers Sunday against the Texas Legends.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...