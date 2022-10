The Thunder signed Hopson to an Exhibit 10 contract on Saturday and immediately waived him, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The move allows the Thunder to retain Hopson's G League rights while the 33-year-old wing likely report to the Oklahoma City Blue to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Hopson made one 18-minute appearance for the Thunder last December when Oklahoma City was missing several players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.