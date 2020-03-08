Hopson tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 134-125 G League loss to the Vipers.

Hopson is now 11-for-24 from beyond the arc through his first four appearances with the Blue. The 30-year-old also turned in six assists and a steal for his his most complete performance since coming over from New Zealand. The Blue have given Hopson plenty of opportunities to produce, and he's surpassing expectations thus far.