Pippen was waived by the Lakers on Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Pippen is a candidate to return to the Lakers' G League affiliate, where he averaged 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 19 appearances last season. The 22-year-old averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two preseason games.