Sean Kilpatrick: Signs deal overseas
Kilpatrick has agreed to a deal with Panathinaikos, George Orfanakis of Eurohoops.net reports.
Kilpatrick was released by the Bulls over the summer, so he'll travel overseas to play under Rick Pitino in the EuroLeague. Kilpatrick's most successful year of NBA action came in 2016 when he averaged 13.1 points, 4.0 boards and 2.2 assists over 70 games with Brooklyn.
More News
-
Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Chicago•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Strong finish to season•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 14 points in start•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Starting season finale•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Racks up 20 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Leads team with 24 points Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.