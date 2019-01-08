Sean Kilpatrick: Signs deal overseas

Kilpatrick has agreed to a deal with Panathinaikos, George Orfanakis of Eurohoops.net reports.

Kilpatrick was released by the Bulls over the summer, so he'll travel overseas to play under Rick Pitino in the EuroLeague. Kilpatrick's most successful year of NBA action came in 2016 when he averaged 13.1 points, 4.0 boards and 2.2 assists over 70 games with Brooklyn.