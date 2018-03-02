Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Bucks
Kilpatrick will be waived by the Bucks in order to make room for Shabazz Muhammad on the roster, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Kilpatrick signed a two-way contract with the Bucks in December after starting the season with the Nets. In 23 appearances with the Bucks, the 28-year-old averaged 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.2 steals in just under nine minutes per game. Kilpatrick will be waived before midnight, meaning he will be eligible to sign with a playoff contender.
