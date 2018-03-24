Sean Kilpatrick: Won't sign with Celtics after all

A complication has emerged in Kilpatrick's negotiation process with the Celtics, and he's no longer expected to sign a 10-day deal with the team, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Kilpatrick was set to join the Celtics earlier Saturday, but the former Cincinnati standout has apparently received a more appealing offer from another NBA team, so for the time being, his deal with Boston won't be completed. Stay tuned for further details as they emerge.