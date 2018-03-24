Sean Kilpatrick: Won't sign with Celtics after all
A complication has emerged in Kilpatrick's negotiation process with the Celtics, and he's no longer expected to sign a 10-day deal with the team, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Kilpatrick was set to join the Celtics earlier Saturday, but the former Cincinnati standout has apparently received a more appealing offer from another NBA team, so for the time being, his deal with Boston won't be completed. Stay tuned for further details as they emerge.
More News
-
Celtics' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day with Celtics•
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sign second 10-day contract with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day deal with Clips•
-
Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Bucks•
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Plays 26 minutes Wednesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...