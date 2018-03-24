Sean Kilpatrick: Won't sign with Celtics after all

A complication has emerged in Kilpatrick's negotiation process with the Celtics, and he's no longer expected to sign a 10-day deal with the team, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Kilpatrick was set to join the Celtics earlier Saturday, but the former Cincinnati standout has apparently received a more appealing offer from another NBA team, so for the time being, his deal with Boston won't be completed. Stay tuned for further details as they emerge.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories