McDermott produced eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

McDermott made his season debut, playing 19 minutes and knocking down a couple of threes on four shots. It is unknown how much the forward will play moving forward but for now, he looks to have a minor role off the bench.