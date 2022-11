McDermott logged two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 108-93 loss to Mexico City.

McDermott scored in double figures in his first two appearances of the season, but he shot just 14.3 percent from the floor during Thursday's defeat. He's now averaging 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.7 minutes per game to begin the year.