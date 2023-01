McDermott generated 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 win over Stockton.

McDermott totaled just seven points over his last two appearances, but he was much more effective during Saturday's narrow win. He led the team in scoring and has now scored in double figures in four of his last six appearances.