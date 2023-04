McDermott recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Vipers.

McDermott had an inconsistent role for the Hustle this year, but he appeared off the bench in Friday's season-ending loss and was relatively effective. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game this season.