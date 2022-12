McDermott logged 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 loss to Mexico City.

McDermott came off the bench Tuesday but played at least 30 minutes for a second consecutive game while scoring in double figures for a fifth consecutive matchup. He's now averaging 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game this year.