McDermott generated 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 149-124 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

McDermott posted single-digit scoring totals in his two appearances leading up to Thursday's matchup, but he bounced back by machine his season high in the scoring column against the Vipers while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. He's scored in double figures in three of the first five games of the season.