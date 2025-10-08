Sean Pedulla: Waived by Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blazers waived Pedulla on Wednesday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Pedulla signed a training camp deal with Portland on Tuesday. He'll now likely suit up for the G League Rip City Remix to start the 2025-26 campaign.
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