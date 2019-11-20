Sedrick Barefield: Drops 21 points Sunday

Barefield scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1) and added two rebounds across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 G League win over the Vipers.

The majority of Barefield's production came from beyond the arc, nailing five three-pointers. Outside of that, he went 2-for-7 on all other field-goals while hitting his solo shot from the charity stripe. The rest of Barefield's stat line was rather hollow, as his only other contributions were a pair of rebounds.