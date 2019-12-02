Sedrick Barefield: Hits six threes

Barefield registered 25 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 133-113 loss to Memphis.

Barefield got hot from downtown to finish November, hitting 15 of 29 threes in his past four games. The 23-year-old matched his season high in assists with three while swatting his first two blocks of the season Saturday. His playing time has increased lately as well, notching 27.5 minutes over his last four contests, compared to 17.0 in his first three games of the year.