Sedrick Barefield: Scores 10 in win

Barefield collected 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 win over Long Island.

Barefield reached double figures in points for the first time since Jan. 23. The 23-year-old has nearly identical shooting percentages from the field and from deep, hitting at rates of 40.9 and 39.7 percent respectively. As the Blue enter the All-Star break, Barefield is averaging 9.2 points, 1.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds on the season.