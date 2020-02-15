Sedrick Barefield: Scores 10 in win
Barefield collected 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 win over Long Island.
Barefield reached double figures in points for the first time since Jan. 23. The 23-year-old has nearly identical shooting percentages from the field and from deep, hitting at rates of 40.9 and 39.7 percent respectively. As the Blue enter the All-Star break, Barefield is averaging 9.2 points, 1.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds on the season.
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.