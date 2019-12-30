Sedrick Barefield: Seeing reduced minutes

Barefield tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Sunday's 112-89 G League win over Sioux Falls.

Barefield is averaging 15.0 minutes over his last four contests compared to 26.2 minutes he saw through the first 13 games of the year. A driving force behind those reduced minutes has been the return of sharpshooter Markel Brown, who presents a greater threat to score than Barefield. If Brown cools off, Barefield may begin to see more opportunity, but right now it appears as though Barefield has shifted down a spot in the bench rotation.