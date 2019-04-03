Sekou Wiggs: Double-double in playoff loss

Wiggs finished Friday's loss to Lakeland with 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists.

Wiggs barely made a difference in the team's Round 1 G League playoff victory over Windy City, so it was a bit of a surprise to see the guard make such an impact despite the losing effort. The 24-year-old will finish the 2018-19 season with an average of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 steals across 49 games despite playing just 19.7 minutes per night.