Sekou Wiggs: Double-double in playoff loss
Wiggs finished Friday's loss to Lakeland with 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists.
Wiggs barely made a difference in the team's Round 1 G League playoff victory over Windy City, so it was a bit of a surprise to see the guard make such an impact despite the losing effort. The 24-year-old will finish the 2018-19 season with an average of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 steals across 49 games despite playing just 19.7 minutes per night.
