Sekou Wiggs: Increased minutes
Wiggs amassed 16 points (6-14, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 99-75 loss to Long Island.
Wiggs has seen his minutes increase as a result of two of Westchester's star players earning contracts in the NBA and has responded with back-to-back 16 point performances. During his first stint in the G League, the 23-year-old is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds across 10 games played.
