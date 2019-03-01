Sekou Wiggs: Only player to score off bench

Wiggs posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and a steal in the 122-116 loss to the Swarm on Thursday.

Wiggs was quite literally the only capable scorer on Westchester's bench, as a total of four other players who combined to play 44 minutes failed to score a single time. In fairness to those players, they attempted just nine shots altogether, as the majority of the Westchester starting five took on the scoring load.