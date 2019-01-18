Sekou Wiggs: Plays surprising amount of minutes
Wiggs played 27 minutes Wednesday, totaling 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one blocked shot.
Wiggs has been a minor piece off the bench for Westchester this season, averaging just 15.1 minutes despite playing all 28 games with the team this season. Wednesday's influx in minutes might have something to do with Wiggs consistently strong performance throughout the night, but it seems unlikely he'll continue to see 20-plus minutes on a given night.
