Mawugbe recorded six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 108-95 win over G League Iowa.

Injuries are starting to pile up for G League Santa Cruz, so Mawugbe is starting to get more playing time. The 22-year-old was the first man off the bench Tuesday. He finished second in playing time and capitalized with one of his best performances of the year.