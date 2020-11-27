Llull had his draft right traded from the Rockets to the Knicks in the Austin Rivers sign-and-trade, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

The 33-year-old point guard has spent all but one season of his overseas career with Real Madrid. While NBA teams have attempted to lure him to the States before, it seems increasingly unlikely that will actually happen. He's an extremely decorated player, notably winning EuroLeague MVP in 2016-17 with averages of 16.7 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 27.5 minutes.