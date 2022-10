Allen was drafted by the Stockton Kings with pick 18 in the second round during Saturday's 2022 NBA G League Draft.

Allen played for the Helsinki Seagulls of the Korisliiga in Finland during the 2021-22 season. Allen averaged 13.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 20.9 minutes across 14 games. The 28-year-old guard will join his third G League team this season.