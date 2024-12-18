Lundy (ankle) was waived by the Hawks on Tuesday, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lundy aggravated a left ankle injury during the preseason and has yet to return to game action in the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old is a candidate to latch back on with the Hawks' organization once healthy, though Atlanta will open up a two-way spot on the roster by waiving Lundy. The second-year pro appeared in just nine games at the NBA level as a rookie, during which he averaged 1.6 points across 5.8 minutes per contest. Lundy also appeared in 25 G League outings with the College Park Skyhawks last season, in which he averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals across 32.6 minutes per game.