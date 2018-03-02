Shabazz Muhammad: Agrees to buyout

Muhammad and the Timberwolves reached agreement Thursday on a buyout of the forward's contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Muhammad is averaging 9.4 minutes per contest in 32 games this season, which is the lowest minute average per game since his rookie season. He hasn't played in 32 of the past 43 games, so the veteran should have decently fresh legs for whichever team decides to sign him.