Napier signed a one-year contract Monday with Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg, Eurohoops.net reports.

After failing to find work at the NBA level in 2020-21, Napier will reboot his career in the EuroLeague. The 30-year-old point guard's deal likely includes an opt-out clause that will allow him to pursue a return to the NBA, should teams submit an offer to his liking. Napier most recently appeared in 56 games between the Timberwolves and Wizards in 2019-20, averaging a career-high10.3 points to go with 4.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 24.0 minutes per contest.